BTS Recieves Diplomatic Passports For UN Session — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

K-pop sensation BTS have been granted diplomatic passports ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as they embark on their new roles as presidential special envoys, South Korea’s presidential office said.

The trailblazing septet have reached global superstardom, with their single “Dynamite” entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number one last year, making them the first South Korean act to top the US chart.

They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and last year their label HYBE made a high-profile stock market debut.

Now Seoul is looking to capitalise on the soft power they represent, with President Moon Jae-in appointing them as his special envoys for future generations and culture.

“It is a great honour to receive this title,” BTS leader RM said at a Blue House…