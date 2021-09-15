Buhari, Kagame, Osinbajo seek supportive, inclusive financial system | The Guardian Nigeria News

National Treasurer, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria,Dele Alabi(left); Chairman, Conference Planning Committee and General Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, first Vice President, CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, Registrar/CEO, CIBN, Dr. ‘Seye Awojobi and second Vice President, CIBN, Prof. Pius Olanrewaju, during the opening ceremony of the 14th yearly banking and finance conference held in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja yesterday.

•As bankers deliberate on economic recovery
•CBN to unveil Nigerian International Financial Centre in 12 months

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, made a strong case for a financial system that works for all.

Speaking at the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

