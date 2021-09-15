Buhari’s visit to Imo State and implications for southeast | The Guardian Nigeria News

Since he became governor of Imo State on January 14, 2020 by the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been faced with many battles. Part of the challenges he faced on assumption of office was how to convince his Imo people to accept him as their governor. That was partly because in the said governorship election conducted in 2019, that eventually brought him to power; he had finished a distant fourth. The pronouncement of the Supreme Court, which removed Emeka Ihedioha, who was returned by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as winner of the poll paved the way for his emergence.

Settling down after his swearing in was not an easy task. He had initial problem of choosing members of his cabinet because majority of those he earlier contacted had rejected his offer but he eventually constituted his cabinet many months after assumption of office.



However, on May 13, this year, he sacked 20 members of his cabinet…