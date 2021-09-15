Inflation drops by 0.37% for second consecutive month- NBS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the rate of inflation slowed by 0.37 per cent to 17.01 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in August from 17.38 per cent recorded in July.

The bureau said this in the “Consumer Price Index (CPI), August 2021” report released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN reports that the inflation rate has been on a steady decline for five consecutive months.

This is as inflation rate in June stood at 17.75 per cent, with that of May at 17.93 per cent from 18.12 per cent recorded in April, while 18.17 per cent was recorded in March.

It also said that increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the Headline Index.

“On a month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 1.02 per cent in August, this is 0.09 per cent rate higher than the 0.93 per cent recorded in July.

“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the…