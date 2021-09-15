NSA mulls implementation of new national cybersecurity policy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), has convened the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council.

The Council, in pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015, discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

ONSA Head, Strategic Communication, Zakari Usman who disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Council deliberated on the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and updated the modalities for the upcoming cybersecurity sensitisation programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy on 23 February 2021 following the implementation and review of the maiden National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

Following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, private…