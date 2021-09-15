Okonjo-Iweala, Joe Biden, others make 2021 Time 100 Most Influential People list | The Guardian Nigeria News



Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the only Nigerian on 2021 The Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the world.

Okonjo-Iweala, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is on the list alongside Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan.

Other notable honourees of the 2021 Time’s 100 Most Influential People include Naomi Osaka, Britney Spears, Angelique Kidjo, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kamala Harris and others.

Prince Harry and Meghan were full of praise for Okonjo-Iweala, who was the first Nigerian woman to serve two terms as finance minister – first under President Olusegun Obasanjo from 2003 to 2006 – and secondly, under President Goodluck Jonathan from 2011 to 2015. Subsequently, from June to August 2006, she served as Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nigeria.

“What will it take to vaccinate the world? Unity, cooperation—and leaders like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,” wrote Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,…