Police arrests suspected killers of Senator Na'Allah's son





The Nigerian police has arrested the suspected killers of Abdukareem Na’Allah, the eldest son of Senator Bala Na’Allah. Abdulkareem, a pilot, was killed in August at his home in Kaduna. An aide to Senator Na’Allah said in a statement last month that the killers strangled the 36-year-old pilot to death after entering his room through […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper