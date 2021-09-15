Prince Harry and Meghan Make TIME 100 Most Influential People List — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the cover stars of Time magazine’s 2021 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

TIME released the full roster of honorees Wednesday, which is also Prince Harry’s 37th birthday.

On the cover, Meghan wears a white shirt with matching high-waisted trousers while Harry leans on her shoulder in an all-black outfit.

Harry and Meghan’s entry was written by Andrés, a chef and the founder of World Central Kitchen.

“Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame. It would be much safer to enjoy their good fortune and stay silent,” Andrés writes of the couple.

Andrés recalled a 2013 interview of Harry as a soldier in Afghanistan. In the interview, the then 28 years old Prince was commenting on some royal news when a he…