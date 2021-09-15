R. Kelly Accuser Says She Saw Him Performing Oral Sex On Underage Aaliyah | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former R. Kelly backup dancer testified on Monday that she witnessed the disgraced singer perform a sexual act on the late R&B singer Aaliyah when she was underage.

The witness, who was identified as Angela, told the Brooklyn Federal Court that she had sexual intercourse with Kelly when she was a minor on multiple occasions in the early Nineties. Angela, who worked as a backup dancer for Kelly, said she saw him performing oral sex on Aaliyah during a tour in either 1992 or 1993, when the singer was just 12 or 13 years old.

Kelly, 54, has repeatedly denied accusations that he led a criminal enterprise that sexually exploited women, girls and even boys during a 30-year career. His lawyers have portrayed his accusers as groupies who…