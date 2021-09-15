TECNO launches Its New #Stopatnothing campaign, calling young-at-heart consumers to share their #stopatnothing stories to inspire the world





TECNO is focused on becoming the most admired stylish smartphone brand among the passionate young-at-heart consumers in emerging markets across the globe. With this ambition underpinning its strategy, TECNO has launched a new brand communications campaign of #StopAtNothing, championing progressive consumers that are “young at heart”. All consumers are welcome to share their #stopatnothing stories to www.tecnostopatnothing.com campaign minisite, show the world their progressive attitude while inspiring others to never stop pursuing excellence, and stand a chance to win amazing gifts while at it.

Source: Guardian Newspaper