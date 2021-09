Elton John has postponed European and US dates of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour due to hip surgery, the singer announced on Thursday. “At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” the 74-year-old star said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper