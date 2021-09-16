Jonathan yet to join APC, Nabena insists — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Contrary to widespread speculations in certain quarters, former President Goodluck Jonathan has not joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, told The Guardian yesterday that the ex-leader had not dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nabena, who hails from the same Bayelsa State with Jonathan, insisted that there was no iota of truth in the speculations.

He said: “As at the moment, there is nothing like that. If the former President decides to join the APC, it can’t be a hidden event. We will naturally celebrate it.

“As a chieftain of the APC, I am aware that anybody who wants to join the party would start from the ward level. To the best of my knowledge as a Bayelsan, I am not aware of anything like that yet.”

Jonathan, who lost his reelection bid to President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2015 poll, was at the helm of affairs of the…