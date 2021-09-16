‘Kill them’: Philippines’ Duterte wages war on drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

In this handout photo taken on September 15, 2021 and received from the Presidential Photo Division (PPD) on September 16, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to members of Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañang Palace in Manila. – Duterte will not cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s probe into the drug war, his lawyer said on September 16, insisting the tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the country. (Photo by Toto LOZANO / PHILIPPINE PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO DIVISION / AFP) /
President Rodrigo Duterte was swept to power in 2016 on a promise to get rid of narcotics in the Philippines, unleashing an unprecedented campaign against suspected drug users and dealers.
The authoritarian firebrand has defended the brutal crackdown — his signature policy — that rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people.
More than five years after the bloody campaign began,…
