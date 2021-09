Cryptocurrency trading platform Luno said its Nigerian users will soon be able to deposit and withdraw funds. “We are pleased to announce that we have approved a solution to enable our customers to withdraw and deposit Naira again on Luno. This will be available on our platform in the coming weeks,” Luno said in an […]

The post Nigerian crypto traders to be able to withdraw, deposit funds soon – Luno appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper