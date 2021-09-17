2023: APC vows to remove moles to win Enugu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says it will provide amenities lacking in Enugu State if elected into power in 2023.

The party claimed on Thursday that the current Peoples Democratic Party administration in the state could not consolidate successes recorded by the administration of Sullivan Chime.

The state APC Caretaker Chairman, Chief Chikwado Chukwwunta, made the promise in Enugu at the end of the state executive committee meeting of the party.

According to him, APC will correct any failures and ills of the current administration

in the state.

He said that the party would do all within its capacity to ensure that it would occupy the Lion Building (Enugu State Government House) in 2023.

“The Lion Building is our destination, and APC will give Ndi Enugu better leadership.

“We are going to transform Enugu, we are going to do a lot in the health sector, education sector and agriculture…