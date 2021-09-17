Africa faces 470m COVID-19 vaccine shortfall in 2021 – WHO | The Guardian Nigeria News



Africa needs around 470 million doses to accomplish the global target of fully vaccinating 40 per cent of its population by the end of 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

The international COVAX initiative aimed at guaranteeing global access to the vaccines, recently announced that it was being forced to slash planned deliveries to Africa, by around 150 million doses this year.

The scheme is now expected to deliver 470 million doses through the end of December. These will be enough to protect just 17 per cent of the continent, far below the 40 per cent target.

To reach the end-year target, that 470 million figure needs to double, even if all planned shipments via COVAX and the African Union are delivered.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said that “export bans and vaccine hoarding have a chokehold on vaccine supplies to Africa.

“As long as rich countries lock COVAX out of the market, Africa will miss its vaccination goals. The huge…