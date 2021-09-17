Indians in Nigeria celebrate Prime Minister Modi at 71 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Overseas Friends of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) in Nigeria celebrated India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Friday as he clocked 71.

Modi was born on Sept. 17, 1950. He is the 14th prime minister of India, a position he has held since 2014.

The prime minister is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was the chief minister for Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

President of OFBJP a support group, Mr Sanjay Srivastava, said in a statement issued in Lagos that Modi is a leader of the masses and represented people’s aspirations.

Srivastava said that Modi was a selfless leader who had devoted his life to ensure that Indians lived a fulfilling life without exhibiting any form of tribalism or favouritism.

He urged other political leaders across the globe…