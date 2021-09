The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has risen to between N200 and N250 in parts of Anambra, following the strike action embarked upon by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot Unit.

The post IPMAN Crisis: Scarcity, price increase hit Anambra as marketers shut outlets appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper