Nigeria to acquire new satellites, saves N8 billion through tech platform | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria is expected to acquire new satellites in another four years for maximum coverage of the country. This is even as it has been revealed that through a platform invented by Nigeria Communication Satellite (NigComSat) Limited, the country saved over N8 billion in capital flights.

Though, still silent about cost and modalities the new satellite acquisitions will take, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NigComSat, Dr. Abimbola Alale, who disclosed this, stressed that Nigeria will acquire more satellites between now and 2025, “with the NigComSat-2 (High Throughput Satellite) due for launch in 2023, while NigComSat-3 will be launched in 2025.”

Alale revealed this in Lagos, yesterday at the Stakeholders’ Forum 2021 with the theme: “NigComSat: The Present and the Future,” organized by NigComSat.

She said the acquisitions of new satellites will not only inspire confidence in customers and channel partners but…