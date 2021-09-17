Pelé back in intensive care unit three days after leaving hospital | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this handout file photo released by WEF and taken on March 14, 2018, Brazilian football legend Pele smiles during the opening plenary at the World Economic Forum on Latin America. He is back in hospital. (Photo by Benedikt VON LOEBELL / WEF / AFP)

Football legend Pelé has re-entered an intensive care unit at São Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported, in an apparent deterioration of the three-time World Cup winner’s health after he left the unit earlier this week.

ESPN Brasil said Pelé was readmitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. The 80-year-old had a colon tumour removed this month and stayed in the hospital for further monitoring.

After he was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday, Pelé posted a smiling image on Instagram with the message he was ready for “90 minutes, plus extra time”.

A star for Santos, Brazil and the New York Cosmos, Pelé burst into the international stage as a 17-year-old in 1958, scoring six times in total and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

