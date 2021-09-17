Pelé back in intensive care unit three days after leaving hospital | The Guardian Nigeria News

Football legend Pelé has re-entered an intensive care unit at São Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported, in an apparent deterioration of the three-time World Cup winner’s health after he left the unit earlier this week.

ESPN Brasil said Pelé was readmitted to the ICU due to acid reflux. The 80-year-old had a colon tumour removed this month and stayed in the hospital for further monitoring.

After he was transferred out of the ICU on Tuesday, Pelé posted a smiling image on Instagram with the message he was ready for “90 minutes, plus extra time”.

A star for Santos, Brazil and the New York Cosmos, Pelé burst into the international stage as a 17-year-old in 1958, scoring six times in total and…