Southern governors insist on VAT collection, 2023 presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Reaffirm commitment to structural, fiscal federalism • Appeal Court declines to stop FIRS from VAT collection

• Reserves ruling on Lagos’ request to join case on VAT dispute • NECA seeks power to determine agency to remit VAT to

• LCCI expresses concern over double taxation on businesses • Port stakeholders align with FG, vote for status quo

The Southern Governors’ Forum, yesterday, expressed its support for states to collect the Value Added Tax (VAT). This was part of resolutions the governors reached in their meeting held in Enugu State.

There has been controversy over the collection of VAT after a Federal High Court ruled that it was not the duty of the Federal Government to collect it. The tax has been collected by the FG since the military era, although the money is shared by the three tiers of government.

Following the court ruling, Lagos and Rivers states passed laws that allowed them to collect VAT in their states. The Federal Inland…