President Buhari attends UN General Assembly in New York | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday for New York, United States of America, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

The session opened on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Spokesman, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is, “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations.”

Adesina revealed that the Nigerian leader would address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, Sept. 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference and other global issues.

”In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as; The High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of…