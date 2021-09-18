West African leaders push Guinea strongman on swift elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

West African leaders met Guinean coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya in the capital Conakry on Friday, where they pushed for elections within six months, but apparently failed to receive firm commitments.

The meeting between Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara and Doumbouya came after a regional summit on Thursday, which urged swift elections and sanctioned Guinea’s putschists.

On September 5, special forces led by Doumbouya assaulted the presidential palace and ousted president Alpha Conde, sparking international condemnation.

After earlier suspending Guinea over the coup, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday called on the junta to hold presidential and parliamentary elections within six months.