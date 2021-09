The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a meat seller, Bashiru Bala-Zuru, and one Nawali Bala while attempting to sell contaminated and unhealthy cow meat to the public for consumption.

Source: Guardian Newspaper