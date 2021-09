Netflix’s “The Crown” was the big winner at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards which held at L.A. Live’s Event Deck instead of the Microsoft Theater, which has been home to the Emmys since 2008. The historical drama streaming television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II brought home seven wins, the most of any […]

The post 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: List Of Winners And Nominees appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper