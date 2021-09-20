



Instagram has said Nigerian fraudster Huspuppi may continue using his account despite facing conviction for fraud in the United States. Dubai-based The National reported that Instagram declared Hushpuppi free to continue using his social media account. It said the Nigerian did not violate the social media platform’s laws. Hushpuppi, by real name Ramon Abbas, lived a […]

The post Hushpuppi: Instagram grants Nigerian fraudster access to continue using account appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper