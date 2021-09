Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Buckingham Palace said on Monday. The as yet unnamed girl, 11th in line to the throne and Queen Elizabeth II’s 12th great-grandchild, was born at 11:42 pm (2242 GMT) on Saturday at a London hospital. The […]

