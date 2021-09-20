



· First multi-stakeholder initiative to address global mobile internet access gap has been launched by Vodafone Group and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as co-chairs via a dedicated Working Group under the auspices of the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. · Of the 3.7 billion people not connected to the internet, 3.4 billion live within range of […]

The post The Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development and Vodafone Urge Action to Connect 3.4BN People with Smartphones by 2030 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper