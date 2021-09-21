AIG opens 2022-23 scholarships to Nigerian civil servants | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), a subsidiary of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, invites applications for its sixth round of AIG Scholarships that offers an exciting opportunity to exceptional Nigerians currently working in the Federal and State civil services to attend the University of Oxford for one year and undertake a Masters in Public Policy degree.

The AIG Scholarships were launched in 2017 and since then, twenty-seven (27) scholarships worth over £50,000 each have been awarded to an outstanding group of young people in Nigeria and Ghana who possess the capacity to effect positive change.

Upon completing their degrees, AIG Scholars return to their home countries and use their learnings to contribute to the development of their nations.

“We are committed to supporting capacity-building opportunities for the civil service workforce. We want to see aspiring leaders take advantage of this opportunity to help transform public service delivery and in so doing,…