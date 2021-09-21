Buhari arrives New York, to push vaccine equity at UNGA — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Pro, anti-Buhari groups clash in New York

• Sowore’s group mobilises for fresh protest, lists four demands

• Yoruba Nation agitators vow to hold historic protest on Friday despite presidency’s warning

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, arrived in New York, United States, for high-level meetings of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the President was received at the JF Kennedy International Airport, New York by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; and the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Other Nigerian officials on the ground to welcome the President were Minister of State,…