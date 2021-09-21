Ekiti records 41 deaths from road crashes in 8 months -FRSC | The Guardian Nigeria News

ACM Hygenius Omeje, Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) R8HK Headquarters, Ilorin, Kwara, says the corps recorded 41 deaths from road crashes, from January to September in Ekiti.

Omeje made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, during the official inauguration of the “Ember Months” Campaign on Safety.

According to the zonal commanding officer, the corps recorded 102 Road Traffic Crash (RTC), 27- fatal, 60 -serious 15 – minor, number of people involved – 633 and number injured – 292.

Omeje, who described as worrisome, the negative attitude of Nigerian road users to observing safety, called for attitudinal change in order to achieve enjoyable motoring on the roads.

He said,: “the next time you are behind the…