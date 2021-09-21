Jimmy Greaves, England’s most lethal striker | The Guardian Nigeria News

An image of Jimmy Greaves, former Tottenham and Chelsea player and England International, is seen on the scorebaord before the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on September 19, 2021. – The former England striker Jimmy Greaves, one of the game’s greatest goalscorers and characters, has died aged 81, his former club Tottenham Hotspur announced on Sunday. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) /

Injury denied him a role in England’s greatest triumph, but Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday aged 81, will be remembered as one of the most prolific strikers in English football history.

With 366 goals in 528 top-flight appearances for Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham and West Ham, he scored more goals in Europe’s five major championships than any other player until Cristiano Ronaldo finally surpassed his total in 2017.

Greaves also found the net 44 times for England and while a gashed leg stopped him playing in…



