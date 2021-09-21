NYSC set to establish a trust fund – DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) says it was intensifying efforts to establish a trust fund.

The fund would be used to provide start-up capital for the corps members after their service years.

The scheme also said that it is working to get a rebate on flight charges for corps members.

This, the service says, is to enable them to embark on safer journeys during their service years.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, its Director-General, said this on Monday in Abuja, during his nationwide virtual address to 2021, Batch ‘B’, Stream II, set of corps members.

The corps members are set to end the NYSC orientation course on Sept. 21 and immediately commence their one-year mandatory national assignment.

They would be deployed to different institutions, organisations and other corps employers, both in the public and private sectors for their primary assignments.

This is contained in a statement issued shortly after the address by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and…