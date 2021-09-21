Sanwo-Olu signs anti-open grazing bill into law | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, signed the bill to prohibit open cattle grazing and trespass of cattle on land in the state into laws.

With the law, Lagos has joined the league of states in southern Nigeria that have anti-open grazing laws in place.

The law is coming more than two weeks after the September 1 deadline set by the Southern Governor’s Forum for states.

The governor also signed the Lagos State Domestic And Sexual Violence Agency Bill, into Law.

Meanwhile, the state government has said it is committed to tackling the menace of drug abuse frontally to reduce the ravage among youths in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Monday at the Lagos House, Ikeja during a courtesy visit by the delegates of Anglican Communion Church of Nigeria led by the Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Sanwo-Olu said his government was building a massive rehabilitation Hospital in Ketu-Ejirin to tackle drug abuse, adding that his…