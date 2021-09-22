NAFDAC arraigns man, 37, for allegedly producing, labelling fake drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

A 37-year-old man, Adebayo Ismail, who allegedly manufactured and labelled fake drugs, was on Monday brought before a Federal High Court in Ibadan.

Ismail is facing a four-count charge of producing, possession, manufacturing and labelling fake drugs levelled against him by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The prosecuting counsel, Miss Blessing Mini, told the court that the defendant, who resided at No. 2 Lanisa St., off Odo-Ona Kekere, Ibadan, Oyo State, produced, possessed and labelled fake drugs without registration.

Mini said that fake drugs manufactured and found in possession of the defendant included VIP Linctus Cough Syrup with Codeine and New VIP Linctus Cough Syrup with codeine.

She listed other drugs as Uniplex Syrup with Codeine and Piscof Expectorant for Cough Relief and Nasal Congestion.

The prosecutor said that the defendant committed the offence on June 11, 2020.

Mini said that the offence contravened Section 1(a) of…