



The Northern Elders Forum has said that it regrets throwing its weight behind then candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 presidential election, instead of Goodluck Jonathan, adding that Buhari has let down a majority of Nigerians who trusted in his leadership prior to 2015 polls. According to the NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. […]

The post Northern Elders Forum regrets supporting Buhari, instead of Jonathan, in 2015 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News





Source: Guardian Newspaper