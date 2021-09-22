Turkey to ratify Paris climate agreement, Erdogan tells UN | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Turkish government next month will submit the Paris Agreement on climate change for ratification to parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Turkey in April 2016 signed the landmark agreement, which aims to limit dangerous emissions scientists blame on global warming and increasingly violent and more frequent weather events such as floods, drought and storms.

But it has yet to formally ratify the accord by a vote in parliament, where Erdogan’s ruling coalition…