Erdogan says relations with Biden off to poor start | The Guardian Nigeria News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the annual gathering in New York City for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 21, 2021 in New York City.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday he felt that relations with his US counterpart Joe Biden had “not gotten off to a good start” since the latter’s arrival in the White House.

“My wish is to have friendly and not hostile relations” with the United States, the state news agency Anadolu quoted Erdogan as saying on the sidelines of the UN general assembly in New York.

“But the way things are going between two NATO allies is currently not too auspicious,” he said.

He said had “worked well” with…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

