Football must do more than just take knee to combat racism: Lukaku | The Guardian Nigeria News

Romelu Lukaku says football must take “stronger” action in the fight against racism, questioning the impact of players taking the knee before Premier League matches.

Lukaku’s Chelsea team-mate Marcos Alonso this week explained his decision to stop making the gesture, deciding instead to stand and point to the “No To Racism” badge on his shirt.

Last season, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha stopped taking the knee, labelling it “degrading” and opting to stand instead.

Belgium international Lukaku understands those opinions, pointing to the continuing online abuse aimed at black players.

“I think we can take stronger positions, basically,” Lukaku told CNN Sport.

“Yeah, we are taking the knee but in the end…