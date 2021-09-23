ISIS supporter pleads guilty after plotting to bomb US church in retaliation for 'brothers' killed in Nigeria





A Syrian refugee in the US who plotted to bomb a church in Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS). Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 23, who lived in Pittsburgh PA, devised and intended to carry out a deadly attack on a […]

