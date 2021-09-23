NIMASA DG, AfDB President, others win 2020 Zik Prizes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has been named winner of the 2020 Zik Prize in Public Policy.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Edward Osagie, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA and issued to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

The statement quoted Chairman, Selection Committee Zik Prize 2020, Prof. Pat Utomi, attributing Jamoh’s victory to his ability to extensively manage the restructuring, reformation and repositioning of NIMASA.

Utomi stated that the Deep Blue Project and the Blue Economy initiatives, Jamoh continued to champion had brought massive gains to the agency and the nation’s economic diversification goals.

“The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) in its second quarter 2021 report had disclosed that piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, which had in recent times become the global epicentre for sea piracy, fell to the lowest since Q2 2019.

“Thus is after Jamoh started…