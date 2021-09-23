NWFL Congress okays Falode’s leadership, picks December 8 — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The 2021/2022 Nigerian Women Football League will kick off on December 8, 2021 and end on May 2022 to fall in line with the WAFU B qualifiers for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League, the board of the league has disclosed.

Rising from its congress held in Lagos, yesterday, the federation ruled that the NWFL Premiership with 14 clubs would be played on an abridged format of seven teams each in the Southern and Northern zones.

The congress, which passed a vote of confidence on the NWFL board led by Aisha Falode, especially for her excellence in the administration of the NWFL league, also disclosed that at the end of the zonal competitions, three teams each would qualify for the season deciding NWFL Premiership Super Six.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the body agreed to take responsibility for the match indemnities in the Abridged League.

“It was resolved that players’ welfare should be a priority for all clubs and clubs…