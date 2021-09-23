Reps urge Fashola to begin repairs of failed portion of Onitsha-Owerri expressway, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives has called on the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to start emergency repairs of the failed portion on the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway.

This followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by 80 members, mainly from the South East.

The motion was read by Rep Toby Okechukwu, the Deputy Minority leader of the House of Representatives, during the plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Okechukwu, stated that the urgent motion was with a view to easing hardship faced by motorists and Nigerians.

He noted that a gully had emerged on the Onitsha-Owerri expressway around Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra.

He further noted that the development had cut the expressway into two parts leading to the entrapment of a tanker laden with diesel in the gully.

He said that it took the intervention of the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure that the content…