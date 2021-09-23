Russia’s daily virus deaths match record high | The Guardian Nigeria News

Russia on Thursday matched its record coronavirus death toll, as the Delta variant and a slowing vaccine drive push up infections.

A government tally reported 820 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 21,438 new cases. It previously reported the same death toll in late August.

Russia, the fifth worst-hit country globally by an overall number of cases, has seen infections climb since August as vaccinations stall.

The capital Moscow — the epicentre of Russia’s pandemic — has seen a spike over the past week with officials warning of rising hospital admissions.

Daily cases in the capital rose to 3,445, compared to 1,991 a day earlier.

Deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said Wednesday the increase was due in part to a seasonal spike in respiratory illnesses and contact between people after the summer vacation.

She said the Delta variant now accounted for all cases in Moscow.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Russia…