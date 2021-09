Asia Argento, the actress whose rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein helped trigger the #MeToo movement, has paid the price for her bravery. “I can’t say it helped my life very much,” the 47-year-old told AFP. Argento’s revelations four years ago that she had been raped by the US producer in 1997 at the age of […]

The post Asia Argento Says Denouncing Weinstein Did Not Help Him appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper