Barca held by Cadiz as pressure mounts on Koeman | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barcelona made it three games without a victory on Thursday as a goalless draw with Cadiz further weakened Ronald Koeman’s position as coach.

Frenkie de Jong was sent off in the 65th minute at the Ramon de Carranza stadium but holding on for a draw will earn little credit for Koeman, who was also shown a red card in injury-time.

Whether Koeman is still in the post for Barca’s game at home to Levante on Sunday remains to be seen but it appears now to be more a matter of when the club can find a replacement than if he will continue in charge.

Barcelona are already seven points behind La Liga’s early leaders Real Madrid, albeit having played a game fewer, to go with a poor start in the Champions League after last week’s 3-0 opening defeat by Bayern…