Buhari talks debt cancelation, COVID-19, terrorism — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in New York appealed to rich nations and international financial institutions for outright debt cancellation for countries facing the most severe challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that had ravaged economies globally.

In his speech at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly, Buhari particularly urged G20 countries to extend their debt suspension initiatives to all developing countries, least developed countries and small island developing states facing fiscal and liquidity challenges.

‘‘Developing countries have been faced with unsustainable debt burdens even before the pandemic.

‘‘The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risk of a new wave of deepening debt, where vital public financial resources are allocated to external debt servicing and repayments, at the expense of domestic health and financing for critical developmental needs.