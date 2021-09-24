Commercial motorcyclists kill two policemen, injure others in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Attempt by police operatives at the Ajao Estate area of Lagos on Thursday, to impound some commercial motorcycles was met by stiff resistance as the riders popularly known as Okada went berserk, killing two officers with others injured.

Among the dead policemen was a Superintendent of Police (SP). Others were left with varying degree of injuries.

The Guardian investigation revealed that the operatives had embarked on an operation along Asa Afariogun Road in Ajao Estate to impound motorcycles for flouting the State Traffic Law

when the riders mobilised and attacked them.

They were said to have outnumbered the policemen, thus making it easier to first disarm the SP before using his service firearm to kill him.

Emboldened after shooting the SP, the riders were said to have stormed the police station where they allegedly opened fire, hitting some policemen on duty.

Given the scale of violence, motorists and pedestrians, including shop owners were forced to flee to safety, with the…