How UNICEF is fighting severe, moderate acute malnutrition in Sokoto State | The Guardian Nigeria News

At a health facility in Taloko Ward, Gonronyo Local Government Area, Sokoto State, mothers sit closely in a group with their children on their laps.

The building serves as a Community Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) centre where children from surrounding villages who are malnourished are assessed and treated.

Each child seems to be at a different stage of malnourishment: Some were just admitted while others are already recovering and hopeful to be discharged soon.

Twenty-two-year-old Khadija Ibrahim’s face is brimming with smiles due to the progress her daughter, Amina has made during her visit to the health facility.

Amina was admitted to the health facility where she received treatments for severe malnutrition and is gaining weight after a…