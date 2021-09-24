Leadership remains critical challenge in polity, says Utomi | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Denies forming new political party

• Sanwo-Olu, Anyim, others win Zik leadership award

The professor of political economy and management expert, Pat Utomi, has said that the issue of leadership remains a critical challenge in Nigerian polity.

Utomi stated this, yesterday, while unveiling winners of the 2020 Zik Prize in Leadership Award organised by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC).

The founder of Centre for Value in Leadership (CVL) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership was able to figure out exceptional Nigerians for the prize.

Unveiling the winner for Zik Prize in Political Leadership, Utomi said the board recognised former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, as a deserved winner.

The board also named Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, as Zik Prize in Political…